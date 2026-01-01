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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Manu Riche
Manu Riche
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manu Riche
Manu Riche
Manu Riche
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.2
Band Baaja Baaraat
(2010)
6.4
Problemski Hotel
(2015)
5.4
Nanu Ki Jaanu
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2018
2015
2010
All
3
Films
3
Actress
2
Director
1
Writer
1
5.4
Nanu Ki Jaanu
Nanu Ki Jaanu
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2018, India
6.4
Problemski Hotel
Problemski Hotel
Comedy, Drama
2015, Belgium
7.2
Band Baaja Baaraat
Band Baaja Baaraat
Comedy, Romantic
2010, India
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