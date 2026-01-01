Menu
Agnese Cīrule
Agnese Cīrule
Date of Birth
6 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.8
Munity
(2024)
8.4
Escape Net
(2025)
7.3
Homo novus
(2018)
Filmography
Actress
9
8.4
Escape Net
Escape Net
Biography, Drama
2025, Latvia
8.8
Munity
DUMPIS: PIRMĀ DAĻA
Action, Drama
2024, Latvia
6.9
Markus
Romantic
2022, Ukraine/Latvia
6
The Good Neighbor
The Good Neighbor
Thriller
2022, USA / Latvia
Watch trailer
6.4
Dainos Lapei
Dainos Lapei
Drama, Fantasy, Music
2021, Lithuania / Estonia / Latvia
7.2
The Sign Painter
The Sign Painter
Drama
2020, Latvia / Czechia / Lithuania
6.9
O2
O2
History, Thriller
2020, Estonia / Finland / Latvia / Lithuania
7.3
Homo novus
Homo Novus
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Latvia
6.5
Exiled
Pelnu sanatorija / Exiled
Drama
2016, Latvia
