Agnese Cīrule

Date of Birth
6 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

8.8
Munity (2024)
Escape Net 8.4
Escape Net (2025)
Homo novus 7.3
Homo novus (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Escape Net 8.4
Escape Net
Biography, Drama 2025, Latvia
8.8
Munity
Action, Drama 2024, Latvia
Markus 6.9
Markus
Romantic 2022, Ukraine/Latvia
The Good Neighbor 6
The Good Neighbor
Thriller 2022, USA / Latvia
Watch trailer
Dainos Lapei 6.4
Dainos Lapei
Drama, Fantasy, Music 2021, Lithuania / Estonia / Latvia
The Sign Painter 7.2
The Sign Painter
Drama 2020, Latvia / Czechia / Lithuania
O2 6.9
O2
History, Thriller 2020, Estonia / Finland / Latvia / Lithuania
Homo novus 7.3
Homo novus
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Latvia
Exiled 6.5
Exiled
Drama 2016, Latvia
