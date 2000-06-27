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Mikhail Matveyev Mikhail Matveyev
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Matveyev

Mikhail Matveyev

Mikhail Matveyev

Date of Birth
7 September 1937
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
27 June 2000
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Dolgie versty vojny 7.2
Dolgie versty vojny (1976)
War Under the Roofs 6.7
War Under the Roofs (1971)
6.6
The Unforgotten Song (1975)

Filmography

Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey 6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective 1998, Russia
The Black Castle Olshansky 6.2
The Black Castle Olshansky Chyornyy zamok Olshansky
Drama, War 1984, USSR
Krasnye dipkurery 6.5
Krasnye dipkurery Krasnye dipkurery
History, Adventure, Drama 1977, USSR
Dolgie versty vojny 7.2
Dolgie versty vojny
Drama, War 1976, USSR
6.6
The Unforgotten Song Nezabytaya pesnya
1975, USSR
War Under the Roofs 6.7
War Under the Roofs Voyna pod kryshami
Drama 1971, USSR
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