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Filmography
Mikhail Matveyev
Mikhail Matveyev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Matveyev
Mikhail Matveyev
Mikhail Matveyev
Date of Birth
7 September 1937
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
27 June 2000
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Dolgie versty vojny
(1976)
6.7
War Under the Roofs
(1971)
6.6
The Unforgotten Song
(1975)
Filmography
6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective
1998, Russia
6.2
The Black Castle Olshansky
Chyornyy zamok Olshansky
Drama, War
1984, USSR
6.5
Krasnye dipkurery
Krasnye dipkurery
History, Adventure, Drama
1977, USSR
7.2
Dolgie versty vojny
Drama, War
1976, USSR
6.6
The Unforgotten Song
Nezabytaya pesnya
1975, USSR
6.7
War Under the Roofs
Voyna pod kryshami
Drama
1971, USSR
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