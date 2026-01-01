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Nezam Ardalan
Nezam Ardalan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nezam Ardalan
Nezam Ardalan
Nezam Ardalan
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Greater Things
(2015)
Filmography
7.1
Greater Things
Greater Things
Drama
2015, Great Britain / Japan / Switzerland
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