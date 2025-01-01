Menu
Aleksandr Aleshkin

Date of Birth
16 April 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Sem par nechistykh 6.8
Sem par nechistykh (2018)
A Quiet Outpost 6.8
A Quiet Outpost (2010)
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin 6.6
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 6 TV Shows 5 Actor 11
Formula zhenskoj druzhby
Formula zhenskoj druzhby
Romantic 2024, Russia
Ninel
Ninel
Romantic 2024, Russia
Kordon
Kordon
Detective 2024, Russia
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin 6.6
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin
Drama, Sport 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Raduga v podnebese
Raduga v podnebese
Romantic 2018, Russia
Badaber Fortress
Badaber Fortress
Drama, War 2018, Russia
Sem par nechistykh 6.8
Sem par nechistykh Sem par nechistykh
Drama, War, Adventure 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
11+ 5.1
11+
Comedy, Romantic, Family 2018, Russia
Orden 4.6
Orden Orden
Drama 2015, Russia
A Quiet Outpost 6.8
A Quiet Outpost Tikhaya zastava
Drama, War 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Kholmy i ravniny 5.2
Kholmy i ravniny Kholmy i ravniny
Romantic 2008, Russia
