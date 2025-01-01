Aleksandr Aleshkin

Menu
Date of Birth
16 April 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
6.8
Sem par nechistykh
(2018)
6.8
A Quiet Outpost
(2010)
6.6
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sport
War
Year
All
2024
2022
2018
2015
2010
2008
All
11
Films
6
TV Shows
5
Actor
11
Formula zhenskoj druzhby
Romantic
2024, Russia
Ninel
Romantic
2024, Russia
Kordon
Detective
2024, Russia
6.6
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin
Drama, Sport
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Raduga v podnebese
Romantic
2018, Russia
Badaber Fortress
Drama, War
2018, Russia
6.8
Sem par nechistykh
Sem par nechistykh
Drama, War, Adventure
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
11+
Comedy, Romantic, Family
2018, Russia
4.6
Orden
Orden
Drama
2015, Russia
6.8
A Quiet Outpost
Tikhaya zastava
Drama, War
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.2
Kholmy i ravniny
Kholmy i ravniny
Romantic
2008, Russia
