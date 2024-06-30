Menu
Maria Rosaria Omaggio
Maria Rosaria Omaggio
Date of Birth
11 January 1954
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
30 June 2024
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.5
Walesa: Man of Hope
(2013)
6.4
Edera
(1992)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Year
All
2013
1992
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
6.5
Walesa: Man of Hope
Wałęsa. Człowiek z nadziei
Biography, Drama
2013, Poland
6.4
Edera
Drama
1992, Italy
