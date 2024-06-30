Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Rosaria Omaggio Maria Rosaria Omaggio
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Rosaria Omaggio

Maria Rosaria Omaggio

Maria Rosaria Omaggio

Date of Birth
11 January 1954
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
30 June 2024
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Walesa: Man of Hope 6.5
Walesa: Man of Hope (2013)
Edera 6.4
Edera (1992)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Walesa: Man of Hope 6.5
Walesa: Man of Hope Wałęsa. Człowiek z nadziei
Biography, Drama 2013, Poland
Edera 6.4
Edera
Drama 1992, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more