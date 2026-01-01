Menu
Mariya Khalatova

Date of Birth
1 January 1870
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
5 October 1960
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

After Death 6.9
After Death (1915)

Filmography

Genre
Year
After Death 6.9
After Death Posle smerti
Drama 1915, Russian Empire
