Mariya Khalatova
Date of Birth
1 January 1870
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
5 October 1960
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
Filmography
1
1
1
6.9
After Death
Posle smerti
Drama
1915, Russian Empire
