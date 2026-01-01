Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mariya Selyanskaya
Mariya Selyanskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Selyanskaya
Mariya Selyanskaya
Mariya Selyanskaya
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Fanat
(1989)
5.4
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat
(1987)
5.4
Dryan
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Children's
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
1990
1989
1987
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
4.1
Razbitoe zerkalo
Romantic, Detective
2020, Russia
5.4
Dryan
Dryan
Drama
1990, USSR
6.4
Fanat
Fanat
Action
1989, USSR
Watch trailer
5.4
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat
Ona s metloy, on v chyornoy shlyape
Children's
1987, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree