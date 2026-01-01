Menu
Mariya Selyanskaya
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Fanat 6.4
Fanat (1989)
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat 5.4
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat (1987)
Dryan 5.4
Dryan (1990)

Razbitoe zerkalo 4.1
Razbitoe zerkalo
Romantic, Detective 2020, Russia
Dryan 5.4
Dryan
Drama 1990, USSR
Fanat 6.4
Fanat
Action 1989, USSR
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat 5.4
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat (Ona s metloy, on v chyornoy shlyape)
Children's 1987, USSR
