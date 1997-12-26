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Mircea Veroiu Mircea Veroiu
Kinoafisha Persons Mircea Veroiu

Mircea Veroiu

Mircea Veroiu

Date of Birth
29 April 1941
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
26 December 1997
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
The Adventurer

Popular Films

Stone Wedding 7.8
Stone Wedding (1973)
The Prophet, the Gold and the Transylvanians 7.5
The Prophet, the Gold and the Transylvanians (1978)
Between parallel mirrors 6.9
Between parallel mirrors (1978)

Filmography

Between parallel mirrors 6.9
Between parallel mirrors Intre oglinzi paralele
Drama 1978, Romania
The Prophet, the Gold and the Transylvanians 7.5
The Prophet, the Gold and the Transylvanians Profetul, aurul si Ardelenii
Comedy, Western 1978, Romania
Armed and Dangerous 5.8
Armed and Dangerous Vooruzhyon i ochen opasen
Adventure, Western 1977, USSR / Czechoslovakia / Romania
Stone Wedding 7.8
Stone Wedding Nunta de piatra
Drama 1973, Romania
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