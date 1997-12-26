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Filmography
Mircea Veroiu
Mircea Veroiu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mircea Veroiu
Mircea Veroiu
Mircea Veroiu
Date of Birth
29 April 1941
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
26 December 1997
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Stone Wedding
(1973)
7.5
The Prophet, the Gold and the Transylvanians
(1978)
6.9
Between parallel mirrors
(1978)
Filmography
6.9
Between parallel mirrors
Intre oglinzi paralele
Drama
1978, Romania
7.5
The Prophet, the Gold and the Transylvanians
Profetul, aurul si Ardelenii
Comedy, Western
1978, Romania
5.8
Armed and Dangerous
Vooruzhyon i ochen opasen
Adventure, Western
1977, USSR / Czechoslovakia / Romania
7.8
Stone Wedding
Nunta de piatra
Drama
1973, Romania
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