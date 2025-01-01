Menu
Gust van den Berghe Awards

Gust van den Berghe
Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010 Cannes Film Festival 2010
Golden Camera
Nominee
 C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2014 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2014
Grand Prize
Winner
