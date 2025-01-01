Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Persons
Gust van den Berghe
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gust van den Berghe
Gust van den Berghe
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gust van den Berghe
Cannes Film Festival 2011
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Golden Camera
Nominee
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2014
Grand Prize
Winner
