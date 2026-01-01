Menu
Awards and nominations of Prince

Prince
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Song
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987 Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Original Song
Winner
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor of the Century
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991 Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990 Razzie Awards 1990
Worst New Star of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1985 Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Original Song
Nominee
