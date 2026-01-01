Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nikolai Chaplygin
Nikolai Chaplygin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolai Chaplygin
Nikolai Chaplygin
Nikolai Chaplygin
Date of Birth
9 December 1904
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
31 October 1953
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Cruiser 'Varyag'
(1946)
7.0
Admiral Nakhimov
(1946)
6.7
Ruslan and Ludmila
(1938)
Filmography
7
Admiral Nakhimov
Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War
1946, USSR
7.4
Cruiser 'Varyag'
Kreyser 'Varyag'
History
1946, USSR
6.7
Ruslan and Ludmila
Ruslan i Lyudmila
Family, Fantasy
1938, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree