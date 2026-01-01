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Nikolai Chaplygin Nikolai Chaplygin
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolai Chaplygin

Nikolai Chaplygin

Nikolai Chaplygin

Date of Birth
9 December 1904
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
31 October 1953
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Cruiser 'Varyag' 7.4
Cruiser 'Varyag' (1946)
Admiral Nakhimov 7.0
Admiral Nakhimov (1946)
Ruslan and Ludmila 6.7
Ruslan and Ludmila (1938)

Filmography

Admiral Nakhimov 7
Admiral Nakhimov Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War 1946, USSR
Cruiser 'Varyag' 7.4
Cruiser 'Varyag' Kreyser 'Varyag'
History 1946, USSR
Ruslan and Ludmila 6.7
Ruslan and Ludmila Ruslan i Lyudmila
Family, Fantasy 1938, USSR
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