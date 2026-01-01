Menu
Markus Luik
Markus Luik
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.8
Mushrooming
(2012)
6.3
Life and Love
(2024)
Filmography
6.3
Life and Love
Elu ja armastus
Drama
2024, Estonia
6.8
Mushrooming
Seenelkäik
Adventure, Comedy, Thriller
2012, Estonia
