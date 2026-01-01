Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Avdyushko Maria Avdyushko
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Avdyushko

Maria Avdyushko

Maria Avdyushko

Date of Birth
9 May 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Kalev 7.6
Kalev (2022)
The Little Comrade 7.4
The Little Comrade (2018)
For Crazies Only 6.8
For Crazies Only (1991)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dark Paradise 5.9
Dark Paradise Dark Paradise
Drama 2023, Estonia
The Invisible Fight 6
The Invisible Fight Nähtamatu võitlus
Action, Comedy 2023, Estonia / Greece / Finland / Latvia
Kalev 7.6
Kalev Kalev
Drama 2022, Estonia
The Little Comrade 7.4
The Little Comrade Seltsimees laps
Biography, Drama, History 2018, Estonia
Surnuaiavahi tütar 6.3
Surnuaiavahi tütar Surnuaiavahi tütar
Drama 2011, Estonia / Finland
For Crazies Only 6.8
For Crazies Only Ainult hulludele ehk halastajaõde
Drama 1991, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more