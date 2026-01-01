Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Avdyushko
Maria Avdyushko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Avdyushko
Maria Avdyushko
Maria Avdyushko
Date of Birth
9 May 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.6
Kalev
(2022)
7.4
The Little Comrade
(2018)
6.8
For Crazies Only
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Year
All
2023
2022
2018
2011
1991
All
6
Films
6
Actress
5
Producer
1
5.9
Dark Paradise
Dark Paradise
Drama
2023, Estonia
6
The Invisible Fight
Nähtamatu võitlus
Action, Comedy
2023, Estonia / Greece / Finland / Latvia
7.6
Kalev
Kalev
Drama
2022, Estonia
7.4
The Little Comrade
Seltsimees laps
Biography, Drama, History
2018, Estonia
6.3
Surnuaiavahi tütar
Surnuaiavahi tütar
Drama
2011, Estonia / Finland
6.8
For Crazies Only
Ainult hulludele ehk halastajaõde
Drama
1991, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree