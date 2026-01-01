Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marie Felix
Marie Felix
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Felix
Marie Felix
Marie Felix
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
A Common Thread
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.9
A Common Thread
Brodeuses
Drama, Romantic
2004, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree