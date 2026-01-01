Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Adolf Dymsza Adolf Dymsza
Kinoafisha Persons Adolf Dymsza

Adolf Dymsza

Adolf Dymsza

Date of Birth
7 April 1900
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
20 August 1975
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Good for Nothing 7.1
Good for Nothing (1937)
Dvanáct kresel 5.7
Dvanáct kresel (1933)
Arena 5.4
Arena (1967)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Arena 5.4
Arena Arena
Drama, History, War 1967, USSR
Good for Nothing 7.1
Good for Nothing Niedorajda
Comedy 1937, Poland
Dvanáct kresel 5.7
Dvanáct kresel Dvanáct křesel
Comedy 1933, Czechoslovakia / Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more