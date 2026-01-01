Menu
Adolf Dymsza
Adolf Dymsza
Adolf Dymsza
Date of Birth
7 April 1900
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
20 August 1975
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Good for Nothing
(1937)
5.7
Dvanáct kresel
(1933)
5.4
Arena
(1967)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
War
Year
All
1967
1937
1933
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.4
Arena
Arena
Drama, History, War
1967, USSR
7.1
Good for Nothing
Niedorajda
Comedy
1937, Poland
5.7
Dvanáct kresel
Dvanáct křesel
Comedy
1933, Czechoslovakia / Poland
