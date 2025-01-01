Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Filmography
Aleksandr Nikitin
Aleksandr Nikitin
Aleksandr Nikitin
Date of Birth
30 November 1971
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
9.5
Nerozhdennaya
(2024)
9.2
I'll steal your family
(2021)
6.1
Zhena po sovmestitelstvu
(2013)
Filmography
33
Actor
37
Director
1
Izlechu tvoi rany
Romantic
2025, Russia
Pristavy
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
9.5
Nerozhdennaya
Detective, Mystery
2024, Russia
Ivushka plakuchaya
Romantic
2024, Russia
Zhizn spravok ne daet
Romantic
2024, Russia
Dayver
Detective
2022, Russia
Svadebnye hlopoty
Detective
2021, Russia
Krishtalevі vershini
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Rodnaya macheha
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
9.2
I'll steal your family
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Moy lyubimyy drug
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Kogda umryot lyubov
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Mozhesh mne verit
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Plennica
Drama, Romantic, Crime
2021, Ukraine
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2021, Russia
Teorema Pifagora
Drama
2020, Russia
Radi tvoego schastya
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2020, Russia
Vozvraschenie
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
Ostorozhno, Popadashkin!
Children's
2020, Russia
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Fugitive
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Vperedi den
Romantic
2018, Russia
Duet po pravu
Drama, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
Novyy muzh
Drama, Romantic
2018, Russia
