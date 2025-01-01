Menu
Aleksandr Nikitin
Aleksandr Nikitin
Aleksandr Nikitin

Date of Birth
30 November 1971
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Nerozhdennaya 9.5
Nerozhdennaya (2024)
I'll steal your family 9.2
I'll steal your family (2021)
Zhena po sovmestitelstvu 6.1
Zhena po sovmestitelstvu (2013)

Genre
Year
Films TV Shows Actor Director
Izlechu tvoi rany
Izlechu tvoi rany
Romantic 2025, Russia
Pristavy
Pristavy
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
Nerozhdennaya 9.5
Nerozhdennaya
Detective, Mystery 2024, Russia
Ivushka plakuchaya
Ivushka plakuchaya
Romantic 2024, Russia
Zhizn spravok ne daet
Zhizn spravok ne daet
Romantic 2024, Russia
Dayver
Dayver
Detective 2022, Russia
Svadebnye hlopoty
Svadebnye hlopoty
Detective 2021, Russia
Krishtalevі vershini
Krishtalevі vershini
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Rodnaya macheha
Rodnaya macheha
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
I'll steal your family 9.2
I'll steal your family
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Moy lyubimyy drug
Moy lyubimyy drug
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Kogda umryot lyubov
Kogda umryot lyubov
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Mozhesh mne verit
Mozhesh mne verit
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Plennica
Plennica
Drama, Romantic, Crime 2021, Ukraine
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2021, Russia
Teorema Pifagora
Teorema Pifagora
Drama 2020, Russia
Radi tvoego schastya
Radi tvoego schastya
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2020, Russia
Vozvraschenie
Vozvraschenie
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Ostorozhno, Popadashkin!
Ostorozhno, Popadashkin!
Children's 2020, Russia
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Fugitive
Fugitive
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Vperedi den
Vperedi den
Romantic 2018, Russia
Duet po pravu
Duet po pravu
Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Novyy muzh
Novyy muzh
Drama, Romantic 2018, Russia
