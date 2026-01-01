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About
Filmography
Leeshon Alexander
Leeshon Alexander
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leeshon Alexander
Leeshon Alexander
Leeshon Alexander
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Z Joke
(2014)
6.9
Coup!
(2023)
6.7
Not Without Hope
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2014
All
4
Films
4
Actor
3
Producer
2
6.7
Not Without Hope
Not Without Hope
Drama, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Hounds of War
Hounds of War
Action, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Coup!
Coup!
Comedy, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Z Joke
Z Joke
Action, Musical, Drama, Comedy
2014, Great Britain
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