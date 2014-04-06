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Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson
Date of Birth
3 April 1918
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
6 April 2014
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus
(1969)
7.6
Lifeboat
(1944)
7.4
All This, and Heaven Too
(1940)
Filmography
6.4
Spisok korabley
Spisok korabley
Documentary
2008, Russia
8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Comedy
1969, Great Britain
7.6
Lifeboat
Lifeboat
Thriller, Drama, War
1944, USA
7.4
All This, and Heaven Too
All This, and Heaven Too
Drama, Romantic
1940, USA
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