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Mary Anderson Mary Anderson
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson

Date of Birth
3 April 1918
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
6 April 2014
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Monty Python's Flying Circus 8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969)
Lifeboat 7.6
Lifeboat (1944)
All This, and Heaven Too 7.4
All This, and Heaven Too (1940)

Filmography

6.4
Spisok korabley Spisok korabley
Documentary 2008, Russia
Monty Python's Flying Circus 8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Comedy 1969, Great Britain
Lifeboat 7.6
Lifeboat Lifeboat
Thriller, Drama, War 1944, USA
All This, and Heaven Too 7.4
All This, and Heaven Too All This, and Heaven Too
Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
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