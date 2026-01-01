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Nicholas Philipides
Nicholas Philipides
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Philipides
Nicholas Philipides
Nicholas Philipides
Popular Films
7.7
The Village of Peace
(2014)
Filmography
7.7
The Village of Peace
The Village of Peace
Documentary
2014, Israel / USA
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