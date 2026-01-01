Menu
Mia Skäringer

Date of Birth
4 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared 7.1
The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared Hundraåringen som klev ut genom fönstret och försvann
Comedy, Adventure 2013, Croatia / Sweden
