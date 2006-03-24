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Lynne Perrie Lynne Perrie
Kinoafisha Persons Lynne Perrie

Lynne Perrie

Lynne Perrie

Date of Birth
7 April 1931
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
24 March 2006
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Kes 7.9
Kes (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kes 7.9
Kes Kes
Drama, Family 1969, Great Britain
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