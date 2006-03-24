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Filmography
Lynne Perrie
Lynne Perrie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynne Perrie
Lynne Perrie
Lynne Perrie
Date of Birth
7 April 1931
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
24 March 2006
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Kes
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Year
All
1969
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.9
Kes
Kes
Drama, Family
1969, Great Britain
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