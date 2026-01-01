Margot Gödrös

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Beyond the Bridge 5.4
Beyond the Bridge Beyond the Bridge
Horror 2015, Germany / Switzerland
Der letzte Mentsch 6.8
Der letzte Mentsch Der letzte Mentsch
Drama 2014, Germany
