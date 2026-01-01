Menu
Margot Gödrös
Margot Gödrös
Margot Gödrös
Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Der letzte Mentsch
(2014)
5.4
Beyond the Bridge
(2015)
5.4
Beyond the Bridge
Beyond the Bridge
Horror
2015, Germany / Switzerland
6.8
Der letzte Mentsch
Der letzte Mentsch
Drama
2014, Germany
