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Filmography
Lyudmila Alyokhina
Lyudmila Alyokhina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Alyokhina
Lyudmila Alyokhina
Lyudmila Alyokhina
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Snake Spring
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1997
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.8
Snake Spring
Zmeinyy istochnik
Thriller, Horror, Romantic, Detective
1997, Russia
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