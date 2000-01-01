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Filmography
Michael Carney
Michael Carney
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Carney
Michael Carney
Michael Carney
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.6
Same Kind of Different as Me
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2016
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
6.6
Same Kind of Different as Me
Same Kind of Different as Me
Drama
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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