Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natalia Koryncka-Gruz Natalia Koryncka-Gruz
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia Koryncka-Gruz

Natalia Koryncka-Gruz

Natalia Koryncka-Gruz

Date of Birth
24 July 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Simona 7.5
Simona (2022)
Warsaw by Night 5.0
Warsaw by Night (2015)

Filmography

Simona 7.5
Simona Simona
Documentary 2022, Poland
Warsaw by Night 5
Warsaw by Night Warsaw by Night
Romantic 2015, Poland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more