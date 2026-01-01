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Natalia Koryncka-Gruz
Natalia Koryncka-Gruz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Koryncka-Gruz
Natalia Koryncka-Gruz
Natalia Koryncka-Gruz
Date of Birth
24 July 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
7.5
Simona
(2022)
5.0
Warsaw by Night
(2015)
Filmography
7.5
Simona
Simona
Documentary
2022, Poland
5
Warsaw by Night
Warsaw by Night
Romantic
2015, Poland
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