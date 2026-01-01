Menu
Maria Semotiuk
Maria Semotiuk
Maria Semotiuk
Date of Birth
1 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.2
Summer Solstice
(2015)
Filmography
6.2
Summer Solstice
Letnie przesilenie
Drama
2015, Poland / Germany
