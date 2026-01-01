Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Semotiuk Maria Semotiuk
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Semotiuk

Maria Semotiuk

Maria Semotiuk

Date of Birth
1 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Summer Solstice 6.2
Summer Solstice (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Summer Solstice 6.2
Summer Solstice Letnie przesilenie
Drama 2015, Poland / Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more