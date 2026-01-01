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Lukasz Barczyk Lukasz Barczyk
Kinoafisha Persons Lukasz Barczyk

Lukasz Barczyk

Lukasz Barczyk

Date of Birth
2 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

4.0
Challenge of the Bow (2024)
Influence 3.9
Influence (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
4
Challenge of the Bow Próba luku
Drama 2024, Poland
Influence 3.9
Influence Hiszpanka
Action, History, Crime 2015, Poland
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