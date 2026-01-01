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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Lukasz Barczyk
Lukasz Barczyk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukasz Barczyk
Lukasz Barczyk
Lukasz Barczyk
Date of Birth
2 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
4.0
Challenge of the Bow
(2024)
3.9
Influence
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
History
Year
All
2024
2015
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Actress
1
Writer
2
Producer
2
4
Challenge of the Bow
Próba luku
Drama
2024, Poland
3.9
Influence
Hiszpanka
Action, History, Crime
2015, Poland
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