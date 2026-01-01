Menu
Marine Griset
Marine Griset
Marine Griset
Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.9
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante
(2017)
6.9
Tales of the Night
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2017
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.9
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante
Animation, Family
2017, France
6.9
Tales of the Night
Les contes de la nuit
Animation, Fantasy
2011, France
