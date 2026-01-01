Marine Griset

Menu
Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante (2017)
Tales of the Night 6.9
Tales of the Night (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Animation, Family 2017, France
Tales of the Night 6.9
Tales of the Night Les contes de la nuit
Animation, Fantasy 2011, France
