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About
Filmography
Leszek Teleszyński
Leszek Teleszyński
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leszek Teleszyński
Leszek Teleszyński
Leszek Teleszyński
Date of Birth
21 May 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.6
The Deluge
(1974)
7.4
The Third Part of the Night
(1971)
7.0
The Devil
(1972)
Filmography
7
Fire & Sword A Nation at War
Ogniem i mieczem
Adventure, Drama, History
1999, Poland
6
Panna Nikt
Panna Nikt
Drama
1996, Poland
5.4
Mark of Cain
Czarny wawóz
Drama
1989, Czechoslovakia
6.4
The House of Fools
Dom wariatów
Comedy, Drama
1985, Poland
7.6
The Deluge
Potop
Adventure, History, Romantic
1974, Poland / USSR
7
The Devil
Diabel
Horror, Drama
1972, Poland
7.4
The Third Part of the Night
Trzecia czesc nocy
Horror, Drama, War
1971, Poland
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