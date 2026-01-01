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Leszek Teleszyński Leszek Teleszyński
Kinoafisha Persons Leszek Teleszyński

Leszek Teleszyński

Leszek Teleszyński

Date of Birth
21 May 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Deluge 7.6
The Deluge (1974)
The Third Part of the Night 7.4
The Third Part of the Night (1971)
The Devil 7.0
The Devil (1972)

Filmography

Fire & Sword A Nation at War 7
Fire & Sword A Nation at War Ogniem i mieczem
Adventure, Drama, History 1999, Poland
Panna Nikt 6
Panna Nikt Panna Nikt
Drama 1996, Poland
Mark of Cain 5.4
Mark of Cain Czarny wawóz
Drama 1989, Czechoslovakia
The House of Fools 6.4
The House of Fools Dom wariatów
Comedy, Drama 1985, Poland
The Deluge 7.6
The Deluge Potop
Adventure, History, Romantic 1974, Poland / USSR
The Devil 7
The Devil Diabel
Horror, Drama 1972, Poland
The Third Part of the Night 7.4
The Third Part of the Night Trzecia czesc nocy
Horror, Drama, War 1971, Poland
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