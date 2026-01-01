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Michal Grudzinski Michal Grudzinski
Kinoafisha Persons Michal Grudzinski

Michal Grudzinski

Michal Grudzinski

Date of Birth
8 February 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Third Part of the Night 7.4
The Third Part of the Night (1971)
The Devil 7.0
The Devil (1972)
Saint 4.9
Saint (2023)

Filmography

Saint 4.9
Saint Swiety
Crime 2023, Poland / Hungary
The Devil 7
The Devil Diabel
Horror, Drama 1972, Poland
The Third Part of the Night 7.4
The Third Part of the Night Trzecia czesc nocy
Horror, Drama, War 1971, Poland
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