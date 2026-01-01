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About
Filmography
Michal Grudzinski
Michal Grudzinski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michal Grudzinski
Michal Grudzinski
Michal Grudzinski
Date of Birth
8 February 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Third Part of the Night
(1971)
7.0
The Devil
(1972)
4.9
Saint
(2023)
Filmography
4.9
Saint
Swiety
Crime
2023, Poland / Hungary
7
The Devil
Diabel
Horror, Drama
1972, Poland
7.4
The Third Part of the Night
Trzecia czesc nocy
Horror, Drama, War
1971, Poland
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