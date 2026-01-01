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Nina Latonina Nina Latonina
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Latonina

Nina Latonina

Nina Latonina

Date of Birth
16 March 1912
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
17 July 1988
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

House of Greed 6.4
House of Greed (1934)

Filmography

House of Greed 6.4
House of Greed Iudushka Golovlyov
Drama, History 1934, USSR
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