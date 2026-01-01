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Filmography
Nina Latonina
Nina Latonina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Latonina
Nina Latonina
Nina Latonina
Date of Birth
16 March 1912
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
17 July 1988
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
House of Greed
(1934)
Filmography
6.4
House of Greed
Iudushka Golovlyov
Drama, History
1934, USSR
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