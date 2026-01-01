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Filmography
Nikolay Cherkasov
Nikolay Cherkasov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Cherkasov
Nikolay Cherkasov
Nikolay Cherkasov
Date of Birth
16 February 1884
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
9 February 1944
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.8
Suvorov
(1940)
6.3
Dzhulbars
(1935)
6.1
Nepobedimye
(1942)
Filmography
6.1
Nepobedimye
Nepobedimye
Drama
1942, USSR
6.8
Suvorov
Suvorov
Biography, History
1940, USSR
6.3
Dzhulbars
Dzhulbars
Adventure, Action
1935, USSR
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