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Nikolay Cherkasov Nikolay Cherkasov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Cherkasov

Nikolay Cherkasov

Nikolay Cherkasov

Date of Birth
16 February 1884
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
9 February 1944
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Suvorov 6.8
Suvorov (1940)
Dzhulbars 6.3
Dzhulbars (1935)
Nepobedimye 6.1
Nepobedimye (1942)

Filmography

Nepobedimye 6.1
Nepobedimye Nepobedimye
Drama 1942, USSR
Suvorov 6.8
Suvorov Suvorov
Biography, History 1940, USSR
Dzhulbars 6.3
Dzhulbars Dzhulbars
Adventure, Action 1935, USSR
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