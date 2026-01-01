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Filmography
Mikhail Rostovtsev
Mikhail Rostovtsev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Rostovtsev
Mikhail Rostovtsev
Mikhail Rostovtsev
Date of Birth
22 October 1872
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
19 April 1948
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Late for a Date
(1936)
6.4
Lieutenant Kijé
(1934)
6.4
In the Name of Life
(1947)
Filmography
6.4
In the Name of Life
Vo imya zhizni
Drama
1947, USSR
6.7
Late for a Date
Devushka speshit na svidanie
Comedy
1936, USSR
6.4
Lieutenant Kijé
Poruchik Kizhe
Comedy
1934, USSR
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