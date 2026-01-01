Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mikhail Rostovtsev Mikhail Rostovtsev
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Rostovtsev

Mikhail Rostovtsev

Mikhail Rostovtsev

Date of Birth
22 October 1872
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
19 April 1948
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Late for a Date 6.7
Late for a Date (1936)
Lieutenant Kijé 6.4
Lieutenant Kijé (1934)
In the Name of Life 6.4
In the Name of Life (1947)

Filmography

In the Name of Life 6.4
In the Name of Life Vo imya zhizni
Drama 1947, USSR
Late for a Date 6.7
Late for a Date Devushka speshit na svidanie
Comedy 1936, USSR
Lieutenant Kijé 6.4
Lieutenant Kijé Poruchik Kizhe
Comedy 1934, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more