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Mikhail Verner
Mikhail Verner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Verner
Mikhail Verner
Mikhail Verner
Date of Birth
1 January 1881
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 1941
Popular Films
6.7
Late for a Date
(1936)
Filmography
6.7
Late for a Date
Devushka speshit na svidanie
Comedy
1936, USSR
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