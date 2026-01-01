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Mikhail Verner Mikhail Verner
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Verner

Mikhail Verner

Mikhail Verner

Date of Birth
1 January 1881
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 1941

Popular Films

Late for a Date 6.7
Late for a Date (1936)

Filmography

Late for a Date 6.7
Late for a Date Devushka speshit na svidanie
Comedy 1936, USSR
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