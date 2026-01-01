Menu
Aleksandr Barushnoy
Aleksandr Barushnoy
Date of Birth
7 November 1914
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
19 April 1977
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812
(1967)
7.1
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident
(1958)
6.2
"713" Requests Permission to Land
(1962)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
1972
1967
1962
1960
1958
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
4.8
Circus lights fires
Circus lights fires
Romantic, Musical
1972, USSR
8.3
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812
Voyna i mir III: 1812 god
Drama, History, War
1967, USSR
6.2
"713" Requests Permission to Land
713 prosit posadku
Thriller
1962, USSR
5.2
Russian Souvenir
Russkiy suvenir
Comedy
1960, USSR
7.1
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident
Ch. P. - Chrezvychainoe proisshestvie
Adventure, Drama, Crime
1958, USSR
