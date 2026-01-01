Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Barushnoy

Date of Birth
7 November 1914
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
19 April 1977
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812 8.3
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812 (1967)
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident 7.1
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident (1958)
"713" Requests Permission to Land 6.2
"713" Requests Permission to Land (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Circus lights fires 4.8
Circus lights fires Circus lights fires
Romantic, Musical 1972, USSR
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812 8.3
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812 Voyna i mir III: 1812 god
Drama, History, War 1967, USSR
"713" Requests Permission to Land 6.2
"713" Requests Permission to Land 713 prosit posadku
Thriller 1962, USSR
Russian Souvenir 5.2
Russian Souvenir Russkiy suvenir
Comedy 1960, USSR
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident 7.1
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident Ch. P. - Chrezvychainoe proisshestvie
Adventure, Drama, Crime 1958, USSR
