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Filmography
Larisa Danilina
Larisa Danilina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larisa Danilina
Larisa Danilina
Larisa Danilina
Date of Birth
23 March 1938
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Во бору брусника
(1988)
7.2
Pervorossiyanye
(1967)
6.6
Ogonki
(1972)
Filmography
Raspyatyye
Raspyatyye
Drama
1990, USSR
7.7
Во бору брусника
Во бору брусника
Drama
1988, USSR
5.9
Dusha
Dusha
Musical
1981, USSR
6.4
Podarok chyornogo kolduna
Podarok chyornogo kolduna
Children's
1978, USSR
5.8
Krestiyanskiy syn
Krestyanskiy syn
Adventure
1975, USSR
6.6
Ogonki
Ogonki
Drama, Children's
1972, USSR
6.6
All hands on deck!
All hands on deck!
Family
1970, USSR
7.2
Pervorossiyanye
Pervorossiyanye
History, Drama
1967, USSR
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