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Larisa Danilina Larisa Danilina
Kinoafisha Persons Larisa Danilina

Larisa Danilina

Larisa Danilina

Date of Birth
23 March 1938
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Во бору брусника 7.7
Во бору брусника (1988)
Pervorossiyanye 7.2
Pervorossiyanye (1967)
Ogonki 6.6
Ogonki (1972)

Filmography

Raspyatyye
Raspyatyye Raspyatyye
Drama 1990, USSR
Во бору брусника 7.7
Во бору брусника Во бору брусника
Drama 1988, USSR
Dusha 5.9
Dusha Dusha
Musical 1981, USSR
Podarok chyornogo kolduna 6.4
Podarok chyornogo kolduna Podarok chyornogo kolduna
Children's 1978, USSR
Krestiyanskiy syn 5.8
Krestiyanskiy syn Krestyanskiy syn
Adventure 1975, USSR
Ogonki 6.6
Ogonki Ogonki
Drama, Children's 1972, USSR
All hands on deck! 6.6
All hands on deck! All hands on deck!
Family 1970, USSR
Pervorossiyanye 7.2
Pervorossiyanye Pervorossiyanye
History, Drama 1967, USSR
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