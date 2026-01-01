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Filmography
Aleksandr Ozhigin
Aleksandr Ozhigin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Ozhigin
Aleksandr Ozhigin
Aleksandr Ozhigin
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
On Thursday and Never Again
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1977
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.1
On Thursday and Never Again
V chetverg i bolshe nikogda
Romantic, Drama
1977, USSR
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