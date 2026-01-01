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Filmography
Martin Hirthe
Martin Hirthe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Hirthe
Martin Hirthe
Martin Hirthe
Date of Birth
13 February 1921
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
9 August 1981
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Everyone Dies Alone
(1976)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1976
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.8
Everyone Dies Alone
Jeder stirbt für sich allein
Drama
1976, West Germany
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