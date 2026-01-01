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Martin Hirthe Martin Hirthe
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Hirthe

Martin Hirthe

Martin Hirthe

Date of Birth
13 February 1921
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
9 August 1981
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Everyone Dies Alone 6.8
Everyone Dies Alone (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Everyone Dies Alone 6.8
Everyone Dies Alone Jeder stirbt für sich allein
Drama 1976, West Germany
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