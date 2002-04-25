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Liliya Davidovich Liliya Davidovich
Kinoafisha Persons Liliya Davidovich

Liliya Davidovich

Liliya Davidovich

Date of Birth
25 December 1936
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 April 2002
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Remember Your Name 7.4
Remember Your Name (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Remember Your Name 7.4
Remember Your Name Zapamiętaj imię swoje
Drama 1974, USSR / Poland
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