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Filmography
Liliya Davidovich
Liliya Davidovich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liliya Davidovich
Liliya Davidovich
Liliya Davidovich
Date of Birth
25 December 1936
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 April 2002
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Remember Your Name
(1974)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1974
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.4
Remember Your Name
Zapamiętaj imię swoje
Drama
1974, USSR / Poland
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