Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Linda Gillen Linda Gillen
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Gillen

Linda Gillen

Linda Gillen

Date of Birth
9 March 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Alambrista! 7.3
Alambrista! (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alambrista! 7.3
Alambrista! Alambrista!
Adventure, Drama 1977, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more