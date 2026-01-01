Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Linda Gillen
Linda Gillen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Gillen
Linda Gillen
Linda Gillen
Date of Birth
9 March 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Alambrista!
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Year
All
1977
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.3
Alambrista!
Alambrista!
Adventure, Drama
1977, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree