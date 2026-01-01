Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandra Sorina
Alexandra Sorina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Sorina
Alexandra Sorina
Alexandra Sorina
Date of Birth
17 September 1899
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
31 May 1973
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine, Horror actress
Popular Films
7.0
The Hands of Orlac
(1924)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1924
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7
The Hands of Orlac
Orlacs Hände
Sci-Fi, Horror, Crime
1924, Germany / Austria
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree