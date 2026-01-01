Alexandra Sorina

Menu
Date of Birth
17 September 1899
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
31 May 1973
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Hands of Orlac 7.0
The Hands of Orlac (1924)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Hands of Orlac 7
The Hands of Orlac Orlacs Hände
Sci-Fi, Horror, Crime 1924, Germany / Austria
