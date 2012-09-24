Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Abrahão Farc Abrahão Farc
Kinoafisha Persons Abrahão Farc

Abrahão Farc

Abrahão Farc

Date of Birth
28 July 1937
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
24 September 2012
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Nina 6.7
Nina (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nina 6.7
Nina Nina
Thriller, Drama, Animation 2004, Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more