Abrahão Farc
Kinoafisha
Abrahão Farc
Date of Birth
28 July 1937
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
24 September 2012
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Voice actor
Popular Films
6.7
Nina
(2004)
Filmography
6.7
Nina
Nina
Thriller, Drama, Animation
2004, Brazil
