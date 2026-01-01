Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Sasha Arutyunov Sasha Arutyunov
Kinoafisha Persons Sasha Arutyunov

Sasha Arutyunov

Sasha Arutyunov

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

My good Dad 7.4
My good Dad (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My good Dad 7.4
My good Dad Moy dobryy papa
Drama 1970, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more