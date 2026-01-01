Menu
Sasha Arutyunov
Sasha Arutyunov
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
My good Dad
(1970)
Filmography
Drama
1970
7.4
My good Dad
Moy dobryy papa
Drama
1970, USSR
