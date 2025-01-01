Menu
Kinoafisha Persons David Feiss Awards

Awards and nominations of David Feiss

David Feiss
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
