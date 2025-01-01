Menu
David Feiss
Awards and nominations of David Feiss
David Feiss
Awards and nominations of David Feiss
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
