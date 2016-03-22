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Maksud Ibragimbekov Maksud Ibragimbekov
Kinoafisha Persons Maksud Ibragimbekov

Maksud Ibragimbekov

Maksud Ibragimbekov

Date of Birth
11 May 1935
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 March 2016
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Interrupted Serenade 7.1
Interrupted Serenade (1979)
The Mystery of the Mountain Cave 6.9
The Mystery of the Mountain Cave (1975)
A Man for a Young Woman 5.4
A Man for a Young Woman (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Man for a Young Woman 5.4
A Man for a Young Woman A Man for a Young Woman
Comedy, Romantic 1996, Russia
Interrupted Serenade 7.1
Interrupted Serenade Interrupted Serenade
Musical, Romantic 1979, USSR
The Mystery of the Mountain Cave 6.9
The Mystery of the Mountain Cave The Mystery of the Mountain Cave
Adventure 1975, USSR
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