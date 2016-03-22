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About
Filmography
Maksud Ibragimbekov
Maksud Ibragimbekov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksud Ibragimbekov
Maksud Ibragimbekov
Maksud Ibragimbekov
Date of Birth
11 May 1935
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 March 2016
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.1
Interrupted Serenade
(1979)
6.9
The Mystery of the Mountain Cave
(1975)
5.4
A Man for a Young Woman
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1996
1979
1975
All
3
Films
3
Writer
3
Director
1
5.4
A Man for a Young Woman
A Man for a Young Woman
Comedy, Romantic
1996, Russia
7.1
Interrupted Serenade
Interrupted Serenade
Musical, Romantic
1979, USSR
6.9
The Mystery of the Mountain Cave
The Mystery of the Mountain Cave
Adventure
1975, USSR
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