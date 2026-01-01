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About
Filmography
Moritz Grove
Moritz Grove
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moritz Grove
Moritz Grove
Moritz Grove
Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Eltern
(2013)
6.4
Krabat
(2008)
0.0
Dark Woods
(2020)
Filmography
Dark Woods
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2020, Germany
6.7
Eltern
Eltern
Comedy
2013, Germany
6.4
Krabat
Krabat
Fantasy, Drama
2008, Germany
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