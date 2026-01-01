Menu
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.8
Cathedrals of Culture
(2014)
5.9
The Visit: An Alien Encounter
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Year
All
2015
2014
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
2
5.9
The Visit: An Alien Encounter
The Visit
Documentary
2015, Denmark / Finland
Watch trailer
6.8
Cathedrals of Culture
Kathedralen der Kultur
Documentary
2014, Germany / Denmark / Austria / Norway / France / Japan
