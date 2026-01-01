Menu
Aleksandr Grigoryev

Actor type
Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Teens in the Universe 6.5
Teens in the Universe Boys In the Universe / Teenagers in Space
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family 1974, USSR
Moscow-Cassiopeia 6.8
Moscow-Cassiopeia Moscow - Cassiopea
Sci-Fi, Family, Comedy 1973, USSR
Green Chains 6.6
Green Chains Зеленые цепочки
Adventure 1970, USSR
