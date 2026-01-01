Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Grigoryev
Aleksandr Grigoryev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Grigoryev
Aleksandr Grigoryev
Aleksandr Grigoryev
Actor type
Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Moscow-Cassiopeia
(1973)
6.6
Green Chains
(1970)
6.5
Teens in the Universe
(1974)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1974
1973
1970
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.5
Teens in the Universe
Boys In the Universe / Teenagers in Space
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
1974, USSR
6.8
Moscow-Cassiopeia
Moscow - Cassiopea
Sci-Fi, Family, Comedy
1973, USSR
6.6
Green Chains
Зеленые цепочки
Adventure
1970, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree