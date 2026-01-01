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Marguerite Gance Marguerite Gance
Kinoafisha Persons Marguerite Gance

Marguerite Gance

Marguerite Gance

Date of Birth
20 June 1894
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
12 April 1986
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Fall of the House of Usher 7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher (1928)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Fall of the House of Usher 7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher La chute de la maison Usher
Fantasy, Horror, Drama 1928, France
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