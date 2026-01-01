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Filmography
Marguerite Gance
Marguerite Gance
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marguerite Gance
Marguerite Gance
Marguerite Gance
Date of Birth
20 June 1894
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
12 April 1986
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher
(1928)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
1928
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher
La chute de la maison Usher
Fantasy, Horror, Drama
1928, France
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